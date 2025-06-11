Pontefract League: Shah is a six-hit in Burton Salmon’s fifth victory of season

Museji Bhoola hit 42 for Kippax against Hundhill Hall.

Burton Salmon continued their encouraging start to the Premier Division season as they came out on top by four wickets against Crofton Phoenix in the Pontefract Cricket League.

The victory was their fifth from seven league matches so far and came about largely after a successful spell of bowling from Syed Tahseen Shah, who took 6-38.

Despite 53 from Aravinth Kathirvel, Crofton were dismissed for 152 in 38 overs.

Burton Salmon were reduced to 15-3 in their reply, but recovered through Asif Iqbal (50no) and Richard Carter (28) and reached their target in the 36th over as Muhammad Naveed joined Iqbal to see the team over the line with a knock of 41no from 31 balls.

Kippax remained in second place with a 121-run win over Hundhill Hall.

A good team batting effort, headed up by Zuber Patel (64), Munawar Chariwala (50), Museji Bhoola (42), Ihsanullah Ahmadzai (40), Irfanullah Khan (32) and Ihsanullah Dost (32), saw Kippax set a challenging target of 297-9 from 40 overs.

Charlie Mulhall (3-53) was Hundhill Hall’s best bowler before they were all out for 176 in reply.

Hall’s innings was dominated by Joe Lane who hit an unbeaten 101, including 13 fours and five sixes.

The rest of the batsmen struggled against an attack led by Ahmadzai (3-42) and Abdulla Alikozai (3-14).

Knottingley Town were bowled out for 146 as they lost by eight wickets to leaders Oulton.

After being put in, it was tough for their batsmen after a decent start courtesy of openers Dishane Rodrigo (63) and David Illingworth (22). Ben Child (7-36) was their main destroyer.

Jonny Henshaw (61no) and Ryan Healey (53) top scored in Oulton’s successful reply.

West Bretton climbed to seventh when they defeated Fenwick by 19 runs.

Batting first, they made 179-5 from 38 overs with Joseph Gott (60) top scoring and support from George Naylor (39) and Ben Summers (23).

In reply, Fenwick batted to the final over, but were all out for 160 as Chris Reece claimed 4-39 and there were two wickets each for Mohamed Uvais, Sharaaz Khan and Tony Rushworth.