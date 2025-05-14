Preet Singh is five alive as Crofton Phoenix climb table

Chris Reece took four wickets for West Bretton in their win over Knottingley Town.

Crofton Phoenix moved up to third place in the Premier Division of the Pontefract Cricket League after a seven-wicket success at Hundhill Hall.

A good effort in the field, led by Preet Singh (5-56) and Aravinth Kathirvel (3-25), paved the way as Hall were bowled out for 181 with Josh Hurcomb (67) top scoring.

Kathirvel then led Phoenix home with an unbeaten 59 while Singh hit 53 in their winning reply and Aamir Siddique contributed 36.

West Bretton are up to fourth following a 29-run success against Knottingley Town.

Batting first, they made 228-8 with Joseph Gott (86no) top scoring and support coming from Tony Rushforth (40) and George Naylor (36).

Despite 76 from Pathirahannahelage Fernando Knottingley were all out for 199 in reply, with Chris Reece (4-57) the pick of the Bretton bowlers.

Jonathan Gardiner’s six-wicket haul helped keep Oulton on top of the table as they beat Brodsworth Main by 122 runs.

Brodsworth were all out for 139 in reply to 261-9 as Gardiner took 6-38.

Oulton’s top scorers had been Henry Blythe (64), William Harrison (50) and Joseph Sykes (46no).

Simon Rayner’s 4-16 haul helped Nostell St Oswald to a six-wicket win over Fenwick.

With Tokir Bashir and Wasif Iqbal taking two wickets each in support Fenwick were shot out for 99.

Tanvir Bashir (41) and Tokir Bashir (30no) led Nostell home in just 27 overs.

Kippax won a thriller as they beat Hemsworth MW by seven runs.

After Kippax were all out for 191 Hemsworth were in trouble at 115-7, but kept battling and were on course for victory with only 12 runs required and two wickets in hand.

The final twist saw them lose their last two men to be all out for 184, however. Jake Taberner (45) top scored, Dhiren Patel hit 32, James Gorton 31 and Lee Sykes 20.

Kippax’s innings had owed much to Abdulla Alikozai’s 78, which included four sixes and 12 fours while Taberner did most to restrict them with 4-54.

Championship leaders Calder Grove skittled Whitley Bridge out for 52 with Harry Fox (6-10) their main destroyer.

They lost five wickets in their reply as Tom Laffin claimed 3-24, but were home in 13 overs.

Second-placed South Kirkby piled up a big 333-6 total in their 160-run win over Old Sharlston.

Liam Rollin (85), Nick Crooks (76) and Dale Woolsley (65) led the run scoring before Rollin followed up with 4-41 and Hedley-Paul Keegan took 4-27 as Sharlston were bowled out for 173.

Thomas Murray (32) top scored for Sharlston.