Progressive Streethouse club celebrates double title success in Bradford League

Winning teams: Streethouse first and second XIs with their trophies after both clinched title wins in the Bradford Cricket League.

Streethouse were celebrating at the weekend after their first and second teams were both confirmed as champions of their respective divisions in the Bradford Cricket League.

It cannot be often that a club’s first and second teams achieve this on the same day, but that was what the progressive former Pontefract League club did.

The firsts have only lost one Division Three game all year and and the seconds remain unbeaten in the league throughout the season with just two games to go. In just their second season in the Bradford League the club is on the rise and targeting future successes on the way.

Both teams comprehensively beat Wrenthorpe to clinch the titles.

Opener Brent Law (57) smashed two sixes and 10 fours as Streethouse romped past their opponents’ 106 score in just 15.1 overs to win by eight wickets.

Steve Roberts’ decision to ask Wrenthorpe to bat first was rewarded as his bowlers made early inroads in the home side’s innings. Ben Brown (4-47) and Connor Fisher (3-16) took the bowling honours as only Imran Dawood (31) offered resistance.

Streethouse seconds were led by the bowling of James Cosgrove (5-18) and solid batting from Jimmy Nickerson (28no) as they easily chased down their opponents’ 51 score.

Alex Brown clinched the win and the Second XI Division Three title with a four while Scott Bland also took 3-25 and Thilantha Perera 2-5.

Wakefield St Michael defeated Liversedge by 43 runs in their basement battle in Division Three.

The result means that Liversedge will finish bottom of the pile.

Solid performances from Safyaan Azam (50), John Holland (46) and Ashley Hale (42) saw St Michael’s make 232-7. Nazakat Hussain then claimed 4-48 as their opponents were all out for 189.

Carlton thrashed Farsley to leapfrog them into fifth place in the Premier Division with one game to go.

On a seam-friendly wicket, James Glynn decided to put the visitors in to bat first and that proved to be an excellent decision as his seam attack ran through Farsley's line-up. Joe Pocklington was the only batter to significantly trouble the hosts with a 79-ball 58 including eight fours and two sixes, with only Stanley Brown (20) and extras (25) otherwise reaching double figures.

From 80-2, Farsley crumbled to 128 all out as Glynn (4-34) and Nash Charles (4-15) bowled fiery spells.

Carlton were reduced to 48-3 in their reply, but Naveed Malik and Farukh Alam took on the bowling with relish in an unbeaten 83-run partnership from 73 balls to see their side home to victory with 21.3 overs to spare.

Carlton now go to Woodlands for their last game in good spirits knowing a good result would see them finish in the top five – a highly creditable performance in their first year in the top flight.

Ossett went down by four wickets to promotion-chasing Batley in Division One.

Arbaab Hussain, with six wickets and 53no, proved the difference between the teams as Batley chased down Ossett’s 161 which included 59 from Josh Wild and 37 by Callum Geldart.

Despite 4-54 from Umar Abbas and Kasun Madusanka’s 3-62 East Bierley were able to make 203-9 to win by 47 runs against Sandal.

Ashley Mackereth (45) and Leighton Shuttleworth (42) put on 96 in 9.5 overs, but their colleagues were unable to build on their work as Sandal were bowled out for 156.

East Ardsley's relegation to Division Three was confirmed after they were bowled out for 74 to suffer a 166-run loss at Bowling Old Lane.

Overseas player Kabir Kohli (4-50) provided the one bright spot for Ardsley.

Altofts went down by six runs to Hunslet Nelson.

Usman Maqsood took 4-39 as Nelson were kept to 161-6. But despite Ben Walsh’s 33 Altofts were bowled out for 155.