Sadiq raises hopes but Sandal are runners-up again in T20 Cup

Amjid Sadiq raised Sandal’s hopes with 4-7.

They played their part in a good final played at Carlton CC, but Jer Lane’s experience of winning the cup previously stood them in good stead as they got over the line despite a determined effort from the Sandal boys.

The experienced Imran Mirza (27no) saw Lane through to their win with 13 balls to spare after Amjid Sadiq had raised Sandal’s hopes with 4-7.

Nerves began to jangle as five wickets went down for 28 runs to leave the Bradford Division Two leaders on 79-6 in reply to 108-9, but Mirza smashed a couple of sixes and together with Amjid Khan (6no) brought Lane home in the 18th over.

They had looked in control earlier in the innings as openers Farakh Hussain and Abubakar Dawood both hit 18 and they reached 38-0 after just two overs, but Sadiq’s excellent spell and two wickets for Sam Noden kept the result in the balance.

Ultimately, Sandal’s total was below par, however, and they did not help their cause by conceding 18 wides.

They did come up with some sharp fielding to make sure it was never easy for Jer Lane.

For Sandal it was the third time in five years that they have finished as runners-up.