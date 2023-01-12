News you can trust since 1852
Savile Park start for Castleford CC in 2023 Yorkshire Premier League North campaign

Castleford CC will start their 2023 Yorkshire Premier League North season at home when the campaign gets under way in April.

By Tony Harber
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The 2021 champions had an up and down 2022 when they finished in fifth place and will be looking for an improvement to become challengers again this year.

They open up at home to Scarborough at Savile Park on Saturday, April 22 before playing away at Stamford bridge the following Saturday.

May sees a home game with Woodhouse Grange (6th), away matches at Beverley Town (13th) and York (20th) followed by a home bank holiday double header against Malton & Old Malton (27) and Driffield (29).

Castleford CC will open their league season at home to Scarborough.
June opens with a trip to Harrogate on the 3rd followed by Sessay at home (10th), Clifton Alliance away (17th) and Sheriff Hutton Bridge at home (24th).

There are three away games in July at Driffield (1st), Scarborough (8th) and Woodhouse Grange (22nd) with home matches against Stamford Bridge (15th) and Beverley Town (29th).

Savile Park will stage league games in August with Cas up against York (5th), Harrogate (19th) and Clifton Alliance (28th) while there are trips to Malton & Old Malton (12th) and Sessay (26th).

The league season is set to end on Saturday, September 2 when Castleford will travel to play Sheriff Hutton Bridge.

Castleford’s second team will once again be in the Yorkshire Premier League North’s Division Two Ebor in 2023 and will start away at Whitkirk on April 22 before playing their first home match on April 29 against Church Fenton.

Their season ends on September 9 when they are away to Barwick-in-Elmet.

