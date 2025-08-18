Table toppers Castleford lose to nearest challengers Sheriff Hutton Bridge
Calum Rowe’s men could have almost had one hand on the trophy if they had added to their 14 league wins this year, but they were second best on this occasion, losing by nine wickets.
They do remain 18 points clear of Bridge, although their rivals have a game in hand and are obviously in red hot form after handing Castleford only their second defeat.
Cas were put in and responded well enough as they reached 70-2. But a steady decline set in and although skipper Rowe hit a battling 45 and Connor Hyde 29 they were all out for 156 in the 45th over with all five of their opponents’ bowlers taking two wickets each.
Bridge had no trouble knocking off the runs as they raced to victory, losing just one wicket in a chase that was completed in 25.5 overs, Alex Wood (79no) top scoring.