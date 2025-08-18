Table toppers Castleford lose to nearest challengers Sheriff Hutton Bridge

Calum Rowe hit 45 in vain for Castleford against Sheriff Hutton Bridge.

Castleford CC suffered a setback in their bid to regain the Yorkshire Premier League North title when they were well beaten by closest challengers Sheriff Hutton Bridge. Calum Rowe’s men could have had one hand n the trophy if they had added to their 14 league wins this year, but they

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calum Rowe’s men could have almost had one hand on the trophy if they had added to their 14 league wins this year, but they were second best on this occasion, losing by nine wickets.

They do remain 18 points clear of Bridge, although their rivals have a game in hand and are obviously in red hot form after handing Castleford only their second defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cas were put in and responded well enough as they reached 70-2. But a steady decline set in and although skipper Rowe hit a battling 45 and Connor Hyde 29 they were all out for 156 in the 45th over with all five of their opponents’ bowlers taking two wickets each.

Bridge had no trouble knocking off the runs as they raced to victory, losing just one wicket in a chase that was completed in 25.5 overs, Alex Wood (79no) top scoring.