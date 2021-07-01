Taylor’s efforts in vain as Wakefield Thornes lose close game

Wakefield Thornes v Barnsley Woolley Miners Matthew Jordan of Wakefield Thornes

A two-wicket defeat sent Thornes down to fifth place after they were table toppers less than a month ago.

There was no lack of spirit, however, as they almost defended a low 144 total, making Elsecar work hard for their victory after it had looked plain sailing when they stood on 94-2.

Matthew Taylor led the Thornes attack with 4-53 while Imran Mahboob took 2-28 and Daanyaal Ahmed bowled 15 overs for 1-31, but Elsecar reached their target in the 43rd over. Taylor also top-scored in the Wakefield side’s innings, hitting an unbeaten 47. Greg Wadsworth contributed 28.

Despite a four-wicket haul from Arsh Gupta there was also a defeat for Wakefield Thornes’ second team in their Yorkshire Southern League Division One game against Darfield.

With Gupta taking 4-42 and Edward Fowles 2-87, Darfield were all out for 244.