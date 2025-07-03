Test cricketer Shoaib Bashir joins Wakefield Warriors for community event

Wakefield Warriors walking cricketers met England Test player Shoaib Bashir at a community event at Hunslet Nelson CC.

Wakefield Warriors sent 20 male and female cricketers to Hunslet Nelson CC for a great community evening that highlighted the progressing sport of walking cricket.

The event was featured on television as part of the coverage for the recent Headingley Test match and was aimed at highlighting a non traditional form of the game.

The Wakefield team was invited to take part in a walking cricket tournament that formed part of the Connecting Communities Festival organised in partnership with the ECB.

In attendance was current England Test spinner Shoaib Bashir who saw for himself the delights of walking cricket and answered questions from those at the event.

Other activities on the day included a speed gun challenge, target throw, diving catching, bowling machine, food truck and music on what turned out to be a great day for the Wakefield walkers.

Walking cricket was developed as a new concept in 2019 as an adaptation of the traditional form of the game to suit those with less mobility, catering for different abilities and not gender specific. There is no running allowed and it is played with a softer ball.

The Wakefield Warriors offer a warm welcome to anyone who would like to give it a go with friendly, inclusive fun their aim. The club can be found at Wakefield Football Centre, Thornes Park.