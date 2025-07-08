Ton-up James Rhodes paves way for big margin victory for Wakefield Thornes

James Rhodes hit a century in Wakefield Thornes' win over Wickersley Old Village.

James Rhodes hit a superb century as Wakefield Thornes maintained their control at the top of the Yorkshire Cricket Southern Premier League.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A commanding 308-run victory over Wickersley Old Village took the Wakefield side 14 points clear of nearest challengers Cawthorne at the top with the teams just passing the half-way point of the season.

Despite being put in Thornes were soon in command with Rhodes and Kieran Donnachie (64) putting on 147 for the first wicket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Joe Billings (25) Rhodes put on a further 57 before he fell for 111, made from 102 balls and including 10 fours and three sixes.

There was more excellent batting to come, chiefly from Muhammed Uzair Mumtaz, who hit an unbeaten 84, smashing four sixes and eight fours, as Thornes posted a big 369-6 total.

Wickersley were never in the hunt to chase their tough target and were all out for 61 in the 20th over with the wickets falling to Charlie Bourne (4-23), Sam Wisniewski (3-11) and Matty Taylor (2-26).

The boot was on the other foot a day later as Wakefield Thornes were bowled out for just 78 and suffered a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of 2008 winners Shepley in the second round of the Heavy Woollen Cup. Donnachie (19) top scored.