Ton-up James Rhodes sees Wakefield Thornes home but title slips out of their grasp

James Rhodes hit a century in Wakefield Thornes' win over Barnsley Woolley Miners.

Long-time leaders Wakefield Thornes’ bid to win the Yorkshire Cricket Southern Premier League ended at the weekend despite them doing their bit with a victory over Barnsley Woolley Miners.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a recent blip in results the Wakefield team needed rivals Cleethorpes to slip up, but there was no sign of that as the reigning champions made it back to back titles with a comprehensive win over Sheffield Collegiate.

It meant that it did not matter what result Thornes could achieve, although there was no downing of tools as they achieved a superb nine-wicket win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their Barnsley opponents looked to have put a competitive total on the board when they batted first and made 199, but Thornes made light work of their chase and put their recent poor league form well behind them to get home with almost 16 overs to spare.

Opener James Rhodes led the way with an unbeaten 106, made from just 90 balls and including 16 fours and two sixes.

He combined with Kieran Donnachie (29) for a 71-run opening stand and was joined by Joe Billings (53no) for an unbroken second wicket partnership of 132.

The Miners innings had been held together by William Nicholson (51no), but it lost impetus after they had reached 150-3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Wisniewski was the sixth bowler to be introduced into the Wakefield attack, but proved the most successful as his 12 overs brought him 5-40. Dylan Hurst also weighed in with two wickets.

Thornes now go into their last game, away at Cleethorpes this Saturday, 16 points behind the leaders and unable to catch them, but they still have runners-up spot to play for and are level on points with Whitley Hall.