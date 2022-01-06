Townville CC set to face champions on opening day of new Bradford League season

Jack Hughes led Townville to second place in the Bradford League in 2021 and they will be aiming to go one better this year, beginning with a revenge mission against the side that pipped them for the title last year, Woodlands, in the opening game.

They have to wait until the third week of the season for their home game when they will host Bradford & Bingley.

For their second match Townville face a bit of a step into the unknown as they will travel to face Ossett, who will be playing their first-ever home game in the top flight on Saturday, April 23, following their emphatic promotion as impressive Division One champions.

Elsewhere in the Premier Division, Methley will begin with a home game and will take on Cleckheaton, who only narrowly avoided relegation last season.

They travel to Batley in the second week and face newly promoted Ossett at home on April 30.

The first meeting between Methley and Townville will take place at the former’s Little Church Lane ground on May 28, with the return on August 13.