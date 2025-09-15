Treble-winning Oulton crowned Pontefract League champions

The treble-winning Oulton CC first team.

Oulton have crowned a memorable season by clinching the Pontefract Cricket League title.

In a season of firsts for the club they have won three trophies, completing a treble for the first time and will now move on into the Yorkshire Premier League North next year.

Success in the T20 Evening League started their pursuit for trophies this season and they then defeated Kippax to triumph in the Skidmore Cup.

The treble involved the Premier League title and while they have been top of the table for much of the campaign the destination of this trophy was in the balance going into last Saturday’s game with second-placed Askern having a game in hand.

Oulton knew they needed to score at least 180 and bowl third-placed Crofton Phoenix out in their final game and this looked to be a tall order when they batted first and found themselves on 53-5.

But a magnificent response was led by William Harrison (62) and Ben Child (89) as they put on 162 for the sixth wicket and the side was able to post a 251 total despite 4-44 from Aamir Siddique and 4-69 for Harpartap Singh.

After a rain delay in Crofton’s reply they were left with a revised target of 204 from 46 overs, but got nowhere near it as they were all out for 117 with Tom Conboy completing his excellent first season at Oulton with impressive 5-47 figures and Jack Andrews taking 3-47. Syed Tahseen Shah top scored with 24, but Sagar Shanghavi picked up the last two wickets and Oulton were home and dry as champions.

Hundhill Hall are heading for relegation from the Premier, but are battling to the end of the season as they showed with a seven-wicket win over Knottingley Town.

Joe Lane (55no from 51 balls) and Louis Smith (50no off 30 balls) brought them home after they had bowled their opponents out for 187. Matthew Ramsden also contributed 34.

Bradley Davis top scored for Knottingley with 40 while David Illingworth hit 34 and Brendan Norton 30. Joshua Hurcomb (5-46) did most to restrict them.

Fourth-placed Kippax defeated title contenders Askern Welfare by 92 runs.

Munawar Chariwala (63) and Abdulla Alikozi (55) paved the way for the success as they helped Kippax to post a 255-8 sore from 43 overs.

Askern were all out for 163 in reply with Touseef Haider taking 3-46.

Hemsworth MW lost by eight wickets to Fenwick after being bowled out for 128. Lee Perks (35no) top scored.

Nostell MW went down by five wickets to Brodsworth Main in their penultimate Premier fixture.

After electing to bat first they were dismissed for 139 as Tanvir Bashir, promoted to opener, top scored with 41, Tokir Bashir contributed 21 and Akeel Zulfiqar 20no.

Despite a 4-67 haul for Tokir Bashir, Brodsworth comfortably reached their target in the 28th over.

South Kirkby have clinched promotion to the Premier Division, but lost top spot in the Championship after losing to title rivals Pollington.

With one game remaining they are now three points behind Pollington, but hold a 35-point advantage over third-placed Calder Grove with two teams going up to the top division.

A decisive victory over Pollington would also have seen Kirkby clinch the title and they looked well placed at the break only for a disappointing batting display to be their undoing.

They dismissed Pollington for 141 with Dean Woolsey taking 4-49 and Hedley-Paul Keegan 3-43.

But Kirkby were soon struggling in their reply and were all out for 106 to lose by 35 runs. Liam Rollin (20) top scored.

• Wakefield Thornes finished in third place in the Yorkshire Southern Premier League after their final game of the season at Cleethorpes was called off.