Uzair Mumtaz stars as Wakefield Thornes win top of table clash

Muhammed Uzair Mumtaz’s 82 innings proved crucial as Wakefield Thornes maintained top spot in the Yorkshire Southern Premier League.

Mumtaz hit nine fours and a six in his 106-ball knock and with support coming from Jawad Akhtar (30) and Jacob Rhodes (20) Thornes were able to post a 166 total.

It was a respectable score after they had put in by hosts Doncaster Town, but would need some defending if Thornes were to make it five wins from five league matches this season against opponents who had also won their first four.

However, a great effort in the field saw Doncaster bowled out for 136 as they fell 30 runs short with Charlie Bourne taking 6-42 and Matty Taylor 2-49.

Thornes enjoyed more success when they came up with a double success on their own ground in the YCSPL T20 Blast Group D.

A brilliant batting display saw them defeat Shiregreen by 123 runs.

Wakefield piled up a massive 257-2 from their 20 overs with Kieran Donnachie blasting an incredible unbeaten 160 – smashing seven sixes and 21 fours in his 71-ball knock.

Joe Billings also weighed in with 73 from 42 deliveries in a score that was always going to prove difficult to chase.

Shiregreen were all out for 134 as Bourne claimed 3-33 and there were two wickets each for Sam Wisniewski, Brad Green and George Harrison.

Another big score saw Thornes post a 248-4 total against Wickersley Old Village.

Muhammed Uzair Mumtaz this time top scored with 92 while Donnachie hit 54 and Dylan Hurst 62no.

Wickersley were all out for 113 in reply to fall 135 runs short. Bourne (4-32) doing most of the damage.