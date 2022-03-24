Wakefield Girls' High School enjoy double Yorkshire cricket success

Trophy-winning Wakefield Girls' High School U13s cricket team.

The school’s U13s and U15s were victorious to be crowned county champions at the Yorkshire Indoor School at Headingley and now advance to the North Regional Finals.

The U13s were unbeaten throughout their tournament, beating South Hunsley, Acklam Grange and Hill House in their group before going on to defeat Mercia in the semi-finals and St Aidans in the final.

The U15s were also unbeaten as they beat Meadowhead, Manor and South Hunsley in the group stage then Kirk Balk in the semis and Meadowhead again in the final.