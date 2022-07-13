Wakefield Thornes are edged out in a last-over thriller

The game went down to the final over with Thornes all out for 171 to fall an agonising six runs short.

A steady loss of wickets, all to a variety of spin had left the Wakefield team precariously placed at 87-7. But a 59-run stand between Matty Taylor (36) and Jamie Howarth (38) put them right back in it with 41 needed from eight overs.

The loss of Taylor and Howarth swung the game back Tickhill’s way and despite a further valiant 17 by Brad Green he was last man out when run out.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wakefield Thornes fell agonisingly just short in their match with Yorkshire Southern Premier League leaders Tickhill.

Tickhill’s innings of 177 owed much to Tian Koekemoer who hit 89, with Josh Hen-Boisen taking 5-44 and Imran Mahboob and Taylor taking two wickets each.