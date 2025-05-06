Wakefield Thornes continue impressive start to new season
An outstanding effort in the field saw Collegiate skittled out for just 49 in 25.3 overs with only two of their batsmen reaching double figures.
Opening bowlers Matty Taylor (4-20) and Charlie Bourne (4-19) put the initial skids under the Sheffield team with Dylan Hurst (2-7) chipping in.
Thornes had no trouble completing an eight-wicket win as Muhammed Uzair Mumtaz (30no) and Joe Billings (19no) brought them home.
In contrast Wakefield Thornes’ second team have only won one of their three games in the YSPL Division Two.
They were beaten by four wickets by Norton Woodseats after being bowled out for 130 with Jonathan Scott (25) top scoring.
Safiullah Abrar took 3-47 to try to rescue the game for Thornes, but Norton got home in the 42nd over.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.