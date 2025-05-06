Wakefield Thornes continue impressive start to new season

Wakefield Thornes have made a flying start to the new cricket season.

Early pacesetters Wakefield Thornes made short work of beating Sheffield Collegiate to make it three wins from three in the Yorkshire Southern Premier League.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An outstanding effort in the field saw Collegiate skittled out for just 49 in 25.3 overs with only two of their batsmen reaching double figures.

Opening bowlers Matty Taylor (4-20) and Charlie Bourne (4-19) put the initial skids under the Sheffield team with Dylan Hurst (2-7) chipping in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thornes had no trouble completing an eight-wicket win as Muhammed Uzair Mumtaz (30no) and Joe Billings (19no) brought them home.

In contrast Wakefield Thornes’ second team have only won one of their three games in the YSPL Division Two.

They were beaten by four wickets by Norton Woodseats after being bowled out for 130 with Jonathan Scott (25) top scoring.

Safiullah Abrar took 3-47 to try to rescue the game for Thornes, but Norton got home in the 42nd over.