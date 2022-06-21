Wakefield Thornes defeat Methley to reach Heavy Woollen Cup semis as Matty Taylor stars

Up against old rivals from their Central Yorkshire League days, Thornes looked in trouble 126-8 after electing to bat first.

But Taylor was still out in the middle and together with Imran Mahboob he launched a counter attack.

It was so effective that the Wakefield team ended up with a 262 total as Taylor ended not out on 106, hitting 16 fours in his 90-ball knock, and Mahboob contributed 61, including three sixes and seven fours.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wakefield Thornes came out on top against their old rivals, Methley, in a quarter-final tie in the Heavy Woollen Cup.

It was made more remarkable as it was Taylor’s first senior century and Mahboob’s first half century for the club.

Another first then saw Jawad Akhtar come up with his first five-wicket haul as his 5-29 played a big part in Methley being dismissed for 177. Taylor’s good day also continued as he took 2-42.

A home semi-final awaits, against Townville or Honley.

There was more success for Thornes a day earlier as they kept the pressure on the top two in the Yorkshire Premier League South with a 34-run win over fourth-placed Whitley Hall.

Kieran Donnachie’s 46 from 44 balls gave them a bright start and consistent contributions throughout the order, notably from James Rhodes (67), Joe Billings (63) and Taylor (36) saw a score of 261-5 reached from their 50 overs.

Taylor’s opening spell with the ball saw him take 2-15 as Whitley were quickly knocked back in their reply.

They did recover, but were all out for 227 as Brad Green claimed 3-74 and Akhtar 3-68.

The result left Thornes handily placed, just eight points behind Appleby Frodingham.

Thornes seconds had their Division One game with Whitley Hall seconds abandoned when they stood on 186-7 with four overs left in reply to 231-7.

They had recovered from 38-4 to stay in the hunt with Sam Darth hitting 52, Adam Naz 38, George Harrison 25no and Junaid Yousaf 26no.