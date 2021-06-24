Wakefield Thornes have a blast with T20 double success

Wakefield Thornes CC reports

Eight-wicket victories were recorded against both Doncaster Town and Wickersley Old Village as the Wakefield side won with something to spare in each of their matches.

Against Doncaster it looked to be a challenging target set with Town making 140-7, but Thornes were never in danger of defeat in their reply after Byron Boshoff (51no) and skipper Greg Wadsworth (41) shared a 69-run opening stand. James Rhodes (25no) and Jamie Howarth (13) also contributed with the target reached in 16.1 overs.

Only 13.1 overs were needed to complete victory over Wickersley as Rhodes (28no), Boshoff (27), Wadsworth (21) and Howarth (20no) saw Wakefield pass their opponents’ 107-5.

Thornes were less successful a day earlier as they narrowly slipped to a surprise league defeat to third from bottom Tickhill.

After keeping their opponents to 188-7 from their 50 overs with Imran Mahboob taking 4-48, it was a struggle for the batsmen when they were reduced to 41-3.

Matthew Jordan (50) and Rhodes (41) led a fightback with an 88-run stand for the fourth wicket, but despite further handy runs from Mahboob (25) Thornes were to fall five runs short, ending on 183-8. The result left them in third, 26 points behind leaders Appleby Frodingham.

Wakefield Thornes’ seconds were knocked off top spot in YCSPL Division One after a poor batting display led to them losing by nine wickets to Green Moor Sports Club.