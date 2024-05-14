Wakefield Thornes hit top spot and make cup progress as they enjoy double success
and live on Freeview channel 276
In the Yorkshire Southern Premier League they produced a fine batting display to win a run chase at Cleethorpes.
After the hosts had set a decent target in reaching 234-7 in their 50 ovetrs, Thornes set about their task solidly in reaching 77-1.
A blip saw the innings falter to 116-4, but they dug in then upped the tempo to overhaul their opponents’ ttal with eight balls to spare.
Opener Kieran Donnachie led the chase with a knock of 82 that included nine fours, while middle order man Dylan Hurst also played a key role with an unbeaten 51 made from 52 balls as he hit five fours and a six. Sijomon Joseph also contributed a valuable 28.
Cleethorpes’ innings had earlier included 109 from Harry Warwick, but Thornes bowlers stuck to their task with Greg Wadsworth (4-45) the most successful.
The victory lifted Thornes level on points at the top with Cleethorpes and Tickhill.
The Wakefield side continued their winning theme a day later when they beat Castleford by 42 runs in the ECB National Knockout.
An 142-run opening stand between James Rhodes (72) and Freddie Egleston (58) put Cas on the back foot as Thornes went on to total 219-5.
Castleford were all out for 177 in reply with Liam Hyde hitting 49, Hopkinson 30 and Morrison 30.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.