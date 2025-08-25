Wakefield Thornes lose top spot despite Joe Billings century

Joe Billings hit a century in vain for Wakefield Thornes against Whitley Hall.

Long-time leaders Wakefield Thornes have been knocked off top spot in the Yorkshire Cricket Southern Premier League following a second successive defeat.

After losing to Cawthorne the previous week Thornes were beaten by four wickets by fourth-placed Whitley Hall and now find themselves in second place in the table, eight points behind Cleethorpes with three matches remaining.

They now need to urgently turn their league form round when away to relegation threatened Hallam this Saturday.

Against Whitley Hall the Wakefield team was put into bat and reduced to 43-4 before recovering with stands of 80 and 64 for the next two wickets.

Joe Billings held the innings together while Dylan Hurst (43) and Matty Taylor (25) provided valuable support to take the score up to 187.

Billings remained and went on to reach his century, but he was out for 107, having hit 13 fours and a six, and Thornes ended their 50 overs on 211-9.

Whitley Hall lost wickets at regular intervals in their reply and at 149-6 the result was in the balance.

But an unbroken stand of 63 between Muhammad Qaisar Ashraf (49no) and James Brown (24no) carried them over the line.

Sam Wisniewski was the most successful Thornes bowler with 3-48.