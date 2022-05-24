Wakefield Thornes lose unbeaten league record despite spirited effort

Chasing their opponents’ 240-9 total, they were quickly reduced to 5-3, but showed commendable spirit to stay in the hunt right until the final over when they were all out 12 runs short.

Joe Billings (46) and Matthew Jordan (53) began the revival with a stand of 65 for the fourth wicket and the good work was carried on by Jawad Akhtar, who hit 53 from 59 balls, including seven fours.

Wickets continued to go down, however, and despite the efforts of Imran Mahboob, with 35 from 23 balls, Thornes were all out for 228.

Matthew Jordan hit 53 in vain for Wakefield Thornes against Barnsley Woolley Miners.

Mahboob had earlier been the pick of the Thornes bowlers as he claimed 6-68 while Matty Taylor (3-46) was their other wicket taker.

Despite the defeat Wakefield still remain top of the table, two points ahead of Appleby Frodingham.

Thornes’ first team suffered more disappointment a day later with an eight-wicket defeat to Doncaster Town in the YCSPL T20 Blast.

They were never really in the contest after only managing to make 93 runs in 16.5 overs, Taylor (27) top scoring.

Doncaster raced to complete their victory in just 9.4 overs with eight wickets in hand.

A much better display and better game saw Wakefield beat Sheffield Collegiate by seven runs in their second T20 Blast contest.

Again they batted first, but this time posted an improved 140-6 total with Billings (76) scoring the bulk of the runs in a knock that included four sixes and six fours.

Collegiate remained in the hunt until the final over, but fell short as their reply ended on 133-7. Brad Green (3-23) and Taylor (2-23) did most to restrict them.

An unbeaten 84, including 14 fours, from Sam Darth saw Wakefield Thornes seconds through to a four-wicket win over Upper Haugh in the Yorkshire Southern Division One.