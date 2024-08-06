Wakefield Thornes overcome holders New Farnley to triumph in Heavy Woollen Cup final

​Wakefield Thornes denied New Farnley a record equalling fourth successive Heavy Woollen Cup final victory as they beat them by a seven-wicket margin at Honley.

​New Farnley were looking to match Wrenthorpe’s four successive cup wins, but were never in the hunt against an in-form Thornes team.

The Yorkshire Southern Premier League outfit put their opponents in and the decision was looking a good one as they reduced them to 37-2 with a wicket each for Matty Taylor and Dylan Hurst.

But Alex Lilley and Ryan McKendry then played positively to take the score up to 138 in the 30th over before the former fell for 42, bowled by Taylor.

Joe Billings played a man of the match innings for Wakefield Thornes in their Heavy Woollen Cup final victory over New Farnley.

Fletcher Coutts increased the tempo with a brisk 23 while McKendry went on to reach 87, having hit 12 fours, until he was well caught by James Rhodes off the bowling of Jawad Akhtar to be denied a century.

Adam Ahmed contributed an unbeaten 26, but the rest of the innings fizzled out somewhat as Farnley ended on 239-7.

Taylor was the pick of the Thornes bowlers with 3-46 while Akhtar claimed 3-34.

Thornes needed a good start to their reply and got it with openers Kieran Donnachie and Rhodes putting on 66 for the first wicket before the latter was bowled by Ahmed for 32.

Ahmed took his second wicket when he trapped Donnachie lbw for 45, with the score on 95. But Joe Billings and James Wolfenden ensured there were no nerves in the Wakefield team’s ranks with a fine third wicket partnership that took the game right away from Farnley.

The pair put on 114 with Billings hitting eight fours and a six in a knock of 82.

He fell to a return Gurman Randhawa catch for 82 with the score on 209, but Thornes eased home without further mishap, reaching their target with 3.4 overs to spare.

Wolfenden ended not out on 52 with Akhtar unbeaten on 20.

It had been a superbly controlled run chase that ended with skipper Greg Wadsworth lifting the famous cricket trophy.

Top scorer Billings was named the man of the match by adjudicator Reg Nelson following his classy innings.

The joy was in contrast to a day earlier when Thornes suffered a potentially damaging nine-wicket Yorkshire Southern Premier League defeat to Barnsley Woolley Miners.

The defeat left them in third place, 20 points behind leaders Cleethorpes and 12 behind Tickhill with seven matches remaining.

After being put in the Wakefield side were soon in trouble at 18-4 then 24-4 with players who were to look so good 24 hours later back in the dressing room.

Wolfenden battled to 20 before he was fifth man out with the score on 45 and none of the other batsmen were able to top him as Thornes were all out for an extremely low 107 against opponents who had not set the league alight previously this year.

With so few runs to defend it was tough for the bowlers and only Akhtar enjoyed any success as he took the only wicket to fall with the Miners racing to a nine-wicket success with a massive 30 overs to spare.