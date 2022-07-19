Wakefield Thornes return to winning ways with quickfire success

Bottom the table Whiston were quickly under the pump as after winning the toss and batting first they lost early wickets to Matty Taylor (2-22) and Orminder Singh (2-16).

There was no recovery with only three batsmen scraping their way into double figures .

Imran Mahboob (3-13) and Josh Hen-Boisen (3-6) backed up the opening bowlers superbly to have Whiston all out for only 59.

Wakefield Thornes were back to winning ways in impressive style.

Thornes lost opener James Wolfenden cheaply at the start of their reply, but then sailed home in taking just 8.2 overs to complete their victory, with Kieran Donnachie hitting 23no and Joe Billings racing to 30.

The game was over before 2.30pm and the Wakefield team had the points in the bank to be back to winning ways and back up to third place in the Yorkshire Southern Premier Division.

They cut their deficit to 26 points on the top of the table with Appleby Frodingham taking over at the head of affairs following a defeat for Tickhill, who are down to 18 points ahead of Thornes.

With eight league games remaining here is still much for the side to play for.

Wakefield Thornes’ seconds and third found it much harder going.

The seconds struggled to make runs in their Division One game against Sheffield United firsts.

They ended with a disappointing 153-9 from their full 50 overs and this owed much to late order flurries from George Harrison (31), Junaid Yousaf (32) and James Donnachie (18no) after they had stood on 97-8 at one stage.