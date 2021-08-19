Wakefield Thornes show spirit to beat Doncaster Town

Cricket: Wakefield Thornes.

Fifth-placed Thornes picked up winning points from a 16-run success despite a below par batting performance.

After electing to bat Wakefield could only make 162 with Matthew Taylor (34) and Kieran Donnachie (30) top scoring.

However, Doncaster were then bowled out for 146 as Daanyaal Ahmed claimed 3-36, Brad Green 3-44 and Imran Mahboob 2-39.

Thornes’ second team went down by eight wickets to Sheffield United in the Yorkshire Southern Division One.