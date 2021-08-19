Wakefield Thornes show spirit to beat Doncaster Town
The title may realistically be beyond them, but Wakefield Thornes showed some spirit as they won a close contest with Doncaster Town in the Yorkshire Southern Premier League.
Fifth-placed Thornes picked up winning points from a 16-run success despite a below par batting performance.
After electing to bat Wakefield could only make 162 with Matthew Taylor (34) and Kieran Donnachie (30) top scoring.
However, Doncaster were then bowled out for 146 as Daanyaal Ahmed claimed 3-36, Brad Green 3-44 and Imran Mahboob 2-39.
Thornes’ second team went down by eight wickets to Sheffield United in the Yorkshire Southern Division One.
Despite a fine knock of 56 from Adrian Thomson, backed up by 31 from James Cuthbertson, Wakefield’s 164 total did prove big enough as their opponents lost just two wickets to Jawad Akhtar in their winning reply.