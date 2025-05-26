Wakefield Thornes stay clear at top after battling victory at Shiregreen
A 48-run victory kept the Wakefield side eight points clear at the top with wins in all six of their league matches so far.
On a pitch that offered the bowlers plenty, Thornes had to battle to make 174 as they went in first with Joe Billings leading the way with a well made half century.
Veteran Abdul Lateef along with new recruit Ahmedzai Shahidi picked up wickets with regularity, both ending with four apiece as Thornes never quite got on top.
Shiregreen also found it tough going, however, and were soon set back by a fine burst from quick bowler Matty Taylor who went on to take five wickets, going through the hosts’ top order at great speed.
The home team rarely threatened to hit back and were all out for 126 as Thornes returned back up the M1 with all 12 points safely in their grasp.
