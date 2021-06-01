Wakefield Thornes suffer shock first defeat in Yorkshire Southern Premier League

Wakefield Thornes report.

Thornes, who decided to bat first, were soon in trouble at 23-4, with a couple of wickets apiece for Saqib Hussain and Moin Ashraf.

Faisal Irfan (20) and Greg Wadsworth (22) began a partial recovery, but Ashraf dismissed both and it was 71-6.

Matty Taylor’s unbeaten 46 off 66 balls, assisted by Imran Mahboob (21) gave Thornes something to bowl at, however, as they were dismissed in the final over for 157.

They made a real fight of it as well as after an early wicket had fallen, the experienced pair of skipper Peter Hadfield and Ian Swallow added 55 for the home side, but seven wickets then fell for the addition of 43 and Elsecar were still 44 short of victory.

However, Oliver Blackburn and Joe Denby then came together in an unbroken ninth wicket stand that saw their side to victory.

Daanyaal Ahmed (3-27) was the pick of the bowlers for the Wakefield side.

Thornes were made to fight all the way by Doncaster Town on Saturday, but got home by 13 runs.

After being put in to bat, Thornes looked in a good position at 94-1, but when Joe Gallagher dismissed Byron Boshoff for 39, five wickets fell for the addition of 32 runs, and only a partnership between Matty Taylor (23) and Imran Mahboob (22) took Wakefield to a competitive score.