Wolfenden carries Wakefield Thornes through to victory
An unbeaten half century from James Wolfenden carried Wakefield Thornes through to a convincing nine-wicket in their Yorkshire Southern Premier League game against Wickersley Old Village.
After Thornes did a good job in the field to restrict their opponents to 128-7 from their 50 overs they sailed home to win with 24 overs to spare
Wolfenden led the way as he hit 66no, including five fours and three sixes, and combined with Kieran Donnachie (39) for a 92-run opening stand.
In Wickersley’s innings there were two wickets each for Edward Fowles, Brad Green and Daanyaal Ahmed.
Wakefield Thornes’ second team lost by four wickets after being shot out for 89 in their Yorkshire Southern Division One match with Rotherham Town.
Only Ayaz Ali Masood, with 36no, made any sort of batting impact, but it was also a struggle for the Town batsmen as they lost six wickets in reaching the modest target, three of them falling to James Donnachie.