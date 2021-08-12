Wolfenden carries Wakefield Thornes through to victory

Key innings: Wakefield Thornes' James Wolfenden.

After Thornes did a good job in the field to restrict their opponents to 128-7 from their 50 overs they sailed home to win with 24 overs to spare

Wolfenden led the way as he hit 66no, including five fours and three sixes, and combined with Kieran Donnachie (39) for a 92-run opening stand.

In Wickersley’s innings there were two wickets each for Edward Fowles, Brad Green and Daanyaal Ahmed.

Wakefield Thornes’ second team lost by four wickets after being shot out for 89 in their Yorkshire Southern Division One match with Rotherham Town.