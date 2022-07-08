Yorkshire CCC set to take on County Championship leaders Surrey at North Marine Road

Yorkshire CCC return to action at North Marine Road on Monday Photo by SWPix.com

The two sides met on Wednesday night in a dramatic Vitality T20 Blast quarter-final, the Tykes winning by one run to silence the Oval crowd, and book their place at Finals Day at Edgbaston on Saturday July 16.

Division One leaders Surrey will make the long trip to North Marine Road to take on a Yorkshire side that has drawn five of their seven games so far this season.

The Tykes will be looking to bounce back from their only defeat of the season in their last outing, losing out by just two wickets in a cracking match at Southampton against Hampshire last month.

Gates open on Monday at 9.30am for Scarborough CC and Yorkshire CC members, then at 9.45am for all other ticket-holders and walk-ins.

Play starts at 11am each day, lunch being taken from 1pm to 1.40pm. Tea will be at 3.40pm (or when 32 overs remain) for 20 minutes, with the scheduled close of play being 6pm.

Tickets will not be available for purchase from the office on the day of the game.

Spectators are strongly advised to purchase tickets in advance through the Scarborough Cricket Club office – 01723 365625 or [email protected]

Former Scarborough CC batter Adam Lyth will be looking to impress

Ticket prices are Adult: £18 + admin fee, Senior: £12 + admin fee and Junior: £5 + admin fee.