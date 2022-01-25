10 pictures from Pontefract Collieries' battling effort with 10 men against Marske United

Although they were not quite able to pull off an upset as they lost 1-0 Colls produced a spirited effort as they had to play the whole of the second half and some of the first half with 10 men following a red card issued to goalkeeper Lloyd Allinson.
With no goalkeeper on the bench outfield player Jimmy Williams had to don the gloves, but he went on to keep a clean sheet in his time in between the sticks and the only goal of the game proved to be a ninth minute effort scored by Junior Mondal for second-placed Marske.
Photographer Scott Merrylees was there to capture the action and here's a sample of his pictures from the match.