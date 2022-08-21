Adam Priestley grabs late winner to keep Pontefract Collieries on FA Cup trail

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Priestley’s late goal gave Craig Rouse’s men a thrilling 3-2 success.

The super sub scored within a minute of being brought off the bench to spark wild scenes behind the goal and put Colls’ name in the hat for this week’s draw as they look to follow up last year’s FA Cup heroics when they got within a match of the first round proper.

Ponte were expecting a typically tough contest in the north east against opponents who had won both league matches this season and so it proved.

Pontefract Collieries players and supporters celebrate the winning goal at Stcokton Town. Picture: Josh Harper

Stockton fired the first shot before Jake Picton came within inches of opening the scoring for the visitors after getting o the end of Jack Greenhough’s long throw.

Joe Lumsden curled a shot over, but it took until just before the half-hour that the deadlock was broken when a home defender and the keeper went for the same ball and Lumsden was on hand to take advantage of their error to score into an empty net.

Stockton hit back just before the break when Nathan Mulligan headed home.

Adam Priestley celebrates his late winning goal for Pontefract Collieries against Stockton Town. Picture: Josh Harper

In the second half Colls made the initial running with Lumsden finding space in the area only to volley over.

It was Stockton, however, who scored as a free-kick in a dangerous position saw the ball put into the box for skipper Adam Nicholson to send a header into the net.

Ponte replied in kind as a heavy tackle on Jack Vann gave them a free-kick and the ball went in off home defender Tom Coulthard who was jumping with Spencer Clarke.

Both sides went for a winner as Lumsden hit a shot wide and at the other end Lloyd Allinson was forced into a point blank save to deny Stephen Thompson.

Kevin Hayes hit the crossbar and Coulthard met the rebound only for Allinson to save again.

Manager Rouse turned to his bench and brought on James Baxendale and Mikey Dunn, who brought more energy to the attack. Gavin Allott was played through on goal, but his effort went just over.

The further introduction of Priestley proved inspired as Mikey Dunn raced away and his pass across the box was inch perfect for the substitute to sweep home.

More chances followed, but Ponte did not need to take them as they had done enough to go into the next round.

They are quickly back in action on Tuesday night when entertaining Consett in the Pitching In NPL East.