Craig Rouse’s men had to settle for a point from a goalless draw when they travelled north to take on Shildon last Saturday, but took all three points from a 2-1 win over another team from the north east.

They quickly established control and went one up after 18 minutes when Adam Priestley flicked the ball in from close range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More goals could have followed with Ponte staying right on top, but they had to settle for a one-goal advantage at the break.

Cody Cromack celebrates with teammate Gavin Allott after scoring Pontefract Collieries' second goal against Dunston UTS. Picture: Josh Harper JLH Photography Yorkshire

Their superiority was finally emphasised on 67 minutes as Gavin Allott turned on the touchline and rolled the ball onto Priestley who coolly set up Cody Cromack to fire home the second goal.

Dunston pulled a goal back with Michael Fowler’s 90th minute penalty, but it was too late for them to take anything from the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The win kept Ponte in seventh place, but moved them to within four points of Dunston who are in the last of the play-off places.

Colls felt they were unlucky not to come away with all the points at Shildon as they created plenty of chances and only a great save late on denied them a victory.

But they were happy with the clean sheet as goalkeeper Lloyd Allinson made an impressive return to the side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad