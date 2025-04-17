Adrian Parker at the double as AFC Royal retain League Cup
The final, played at the Nostell MW complex, saw Royal run out 3-0 winners of a game they controlled for large parts.
They were guilty of missing a glut of chances in what proved to be an easy win with only a sporadic challenge by the overpowered Chickenley side.
Royal made their intentions clear from the outset and sent an early warning in the second minute when a long throw by Josh Taylor saw Jake Holdsworth’s glancing header tipped over by goalkeeper Shane Donlan.
The breakthrough came two minutes later when a long kick by Scott Dixon from inside his own half saw a Chickenley defender misjudge the flight of the ball and the alert Parker seized the opportunity to charge through before slamming past the defenceless keeper.
Josh Taylor was proving a handful on the right-flank with his dribbling trickery, long throws and teasing crosses. Both Owen Hall and Jacob Toomer wasted golden headed opportunities before the ever alert goal-poacher Parker capitalised on an under-hit back pass to shoot past the goalkeeper’s left to notch his brace in the 17th minute.
This took the league’s leading marksman’s tally to 23 goals in 16 games.
Royal seemed to take their foot off the gas and allowed Chickenley a brief inroad into the game. Their teenage striker Daniel Mitchell struck a superb close-range volley on target only for his effort to be disallowed with a marginal offside decision.
More chances were created and fell to Royal, but their casual approach saw efforts from Patterson, Toomer and Taylor lack the clinical finesse as half-time loomed for a change of mindset.
The second period saw Royal make a rapid start, forcing a series of corners. From one of them, Taylor’s flag kick was headed home by substitute Danny Jones to make it 3-0 in the 48th minute.
Parker was denied an opportunity for his hat-trick when an assistant referee flagged for a foul in the box and a penalty. With the ball in Parker’s hand for the spot kick, the referee overturned the decision after consultation with his assistant, much to the dismay of the Royal players and their fans.
Chickenley introduced Jonathan Buddy and Jonny Beverley and these two players brought fresh energy and drive. A brief drama saw Royal custodian Lee Mayberry receive a red card following a dangerous tackle on Mitchell 15 minutes from time with Daniel Jones donning the gloves.
Gallant Chickenley came up with a late rally as Beverley went close before they forced a goal-line clearance from Danny Bell. But Royal held on to capture their first silverware of the season and now set their mind on retaining the Premiership One League title with five games to go.
The man of the match award, sponsored by Pennine Trophies (Heckmondwike), was won by Adrian Parker. The match ball was sponsored by Lightwaves Leisure Community Centre.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.