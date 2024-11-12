Wakefield AFC have been riding the wave of change over the past month, with performances much improved and four league wins in succession.

And, after last week’s hugely successful week saw victory away to title-challengers Wombwell Town and a crushing home defeat of Appleby Frodingham, the Falcons headed into the past week with two away trips to Doncaster based sides, writes Austin Ainsworth.

First up was a midweek visit to face Club Thorne Colliery in the first round of the West Riding County Cup, with Wakefield keen to progress in the last cup competition open to them this season, and no doubt also wishing to avenge the opening day defeat suffered to this opposition in the league.

With Thorne faced with unfortunate issues at their own ground, the fixture took place at Gainsborough Trinity’s impressive Northolme Stadium, with Wakefield manager Steve Bodle taking a much changed team on the long trip. No doubt with an eye on using the opportunity to rotate, but also with several players not eligible to take part, in total there were six changes to the starting 11.



Jack Durkin made a welcome return as captain alongside Kieran Haigh in the heart of defence, while Kenan McKenzie-Grey made a rare start in a new role as right-back. Nana Nyarko made just his third start of the season in midfield, with Sebastian Losa and Kiyani Morris also returning to the starting line-up.

On a gloomy Bonfire Night in front of just 85 spectators, there weren’t exactly fireworks in what was a well contested, but largely uneventful affair. Wakefield could hardly complain, as they exerted enough control of the game to be comfortable throughout in what was a professional, composed performance.

Chances were few and far between but Wakefield had the best, first midway through the half when Jaydan Sandhu – on his 100th Wakefield appearance – added a bit of quality to a scrappy game with a signature, outside-of-the-boot pass to split the home defence and send Losa through on goal.

Unfortunately for Wakefield, Losa skied the shot, but the away side were not deterred and did open the scoring minutes later. It was Durkin who scored his second goal of the season when he towered over his marker at the back post to bundle in Sandhu’s wickedly accurate corner, the assist the playmaker’s 41st in his 100 Wakefield games.

Although largely untroubled throughout the contest, Wakefield were caught sleeping from the kick-off following their goal, and had Owen Evans in goal to thank when he made an excellent save when one v one with Haigh then clearing the deflection off the Wakefield goal-line.

Wakefield remained workmanlike in the second period and did the more unfashionable aspects of the game well, but did eventually ensure their progress into the second round seven minutes from time when Akeel Francis bagged the goal his all-round performance deserved.

Sandhu was again involved with an ambitious ball out to McKenzie-Grey on the right. The winger-turned-full-back showed good footwork to free up the space for him to move the ball back on to his left foot, before delivering an exquisite, inswinging cross to the back post.

Francis, who seconds prior had been asked to move to the left to accommodate the introduction of Jodi Tiffany up front, followed those instructions and, as a result, was perfectly placed to chest the ball down and finish with aplomb, killing the game while also making the tactical change from Wakefield’s coaches look inspired.

With momentum continuing to build, Wakefield travelled to Doncaster on Saturday to face 17th placed Armthorpe Welfare. Bodle reverted to a side similar to the one successful in Wakefield’s last league outing, reinstalling Chris Salt and Josef Turner to centre-back, as well as playing Slater Barnes at right-back again. An injury to Morgan James also meant a first start for new signing Mo Gashi in midfield, who partnered Scott Smith.

Wakefield were an unstoppable force in the first half and reached standards most sides could only dream of. With a ferocious intensity off the ball, and a slick, crispness on it, it took just eight minutes for the away side to open the scoring through the impressive Francis.

Callum Brooks – making his third start on the left-wing – was the creator as he slalomed impressively on the edge of the box before whipping the ball in towards the near post. Francis was initially denied with his attempted header, but somehow reacted to the rebound to pluck the ball out of the sky and twist a half-volley into the net with his back facing the goal.

Ten minutes later Wakefield’s striker doubled the lead when he initially did well to hold the ball up on the edge of the box and play Brooks into the box.

Brooks executed a deft flick to free Callum Charlton on the left edge of the box and he drifted a cross to the back post where Francis displayed his hunger to race in and head the ball home.

Wakefield’s all-round play was exceptional, with Armthorpe unable to live with Charlton’s overlaps on the left and the general trickery of both Morris and Brook’s play on the wings.

But it was Francis who was the real standout performer and he secured his hat-trick on 28 minutes with a true poacher’s goal. Brooks initially saw a fierce shot from the edge of the box saved, before Francis latched on to the rebound to head it towards goal.

That effort was also saved, but Francis showed incredible reactions to volley the rebound from his own effort into goal – the strike his 11th from 17 games.

With 15 minutes of the half left, Armthorpe had not had a kick and it was anyone’s guess as to how many more goals Wakefield would get. Another did come moments later when Armthorpe were robbed in the middle of the pitch and the ball was fed to Sandhu. Wakefield’s midfield maestro picked out a pass only he could when he swerved the ball out to the right with the outside of his boot, taking the Armthorpe full-back out of the game in the process.

Morris’ inside run saw him meet the ball, where he showed excellent strength to send the full-back bouncing off him, before giving the keeper the eyes and smashing the ball inside the near post for his fourth goal of the season.

The Falcons were heading in to half-time with a comfortable four goal lead and had barely been threatened, until Armthorpe did pull an unlikely goal back in the 45th minute. It was a quick counter that saw the goalkeeper punt a ball down Wakefield’s right.

Barnes chased the Armthorpe winger back, but could not steal the ball as Evans came out to block the initial shot. The ball again fell to the attacker who squared for the unmarked Harley McCormack to finish into an open net.

Whether that little setback affected Wakefield, or whether Armthorpe simply upped their game, the away side enjoyed nothing like the dominance of the first half in the second period. In fact, Evans was the busier keeper as he made a couple of great saves to keep the score at 4-1.

Wakefield’s relentlessness had eased in the second half but as the game moved in to the final 15 minutes they did appear to go searching for a fifth goal again.

It looked as though it had come in the 73rd minute when Francis, with what would have been his fourth goal of the game, scored a goal-of-the-season contender with an outrageous lob on the half-volley from the right edge of the box. The effort nestled in at the far corner, but the striker was denied by the linesman’s flag in a very close offside call.

Wakefield’s fifth did eventually come in the third minute of added time through the tireless Charlton. Morris added an assist to go with his goal, when he darted down the right and crossed to the back post, where Charlton was well placed to stab the ball through the goalkeeper’s legs.

On the balance of the game, the last goal secured a scoreline that did justice to Wakefield’s overall performance, with the five-goal showing the least Wakefield deserved, particularly for their efforts in the first half.

In any case, whether beautiful or ugly, a win is a win and the three points that go with it. Although leaving Wakefield unmoved in the league in ninth position it sees them now sit just two points off the play-off places with games in hand, on a day where most of the sides above them dropped points.

The shift in style and focus that has come about with Wakefield seems to be giving them the look of an unstoppable force. And, while the league again takes a backward step, the Falcons will need all of their guile and resilience when they prepare to welcome higher league Barnoldswick Town in the next round of the West Riding County Cup tonight (Tuesday), kick-off 7.45pm.