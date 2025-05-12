Alex Clarke wins hat-trick of Glasshoughton Welfare season awards

Alex Clarke won three end of season Glasshoughton Welfare awards. Picture: Rob Hareplaceholder image
Glasshoughton Welfare looked back on their 2024-25 NCE Division One campaign when they held their end of season awards event.

It was a mixed bag for the club, but they could be encouraged by a comfortable mid-table finish and some excellent results along the way.

Alex Clarke was the big winner at the presentation event as he claimed the players’ player of the year, top goal scorer award and committee player of the year.

The hat-trick of awards capped a fine season in which he made 39 appearances, scoring 22 goals from left side attack.

Regan Fish claimed the supporters player of the year while Liam Flanagan won the manager’s player of the year after joining the club at the end of September and going on to make 30 appearances, scoring 18 goals.

