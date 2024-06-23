Altofts junior footballers crowned UK champions at England's St George's Park headquarters

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Altofts JFC U9s Reds were celebrating national success when they took part in a prestigious tournament at the England football team’s training headquarters.

The young footballers played in the national finals of the ESF tournament, held at St George’s Park, and pulled out all the stops to be crowned champions of the UK.

Altofts qualified by competing at an ESF at Butlins, Skegness, where the boys played over two days to win a place in the national finals.

They were joined by teams from all over the country who had taken part in other qualifying events that were held throughout the UK at Butlins and Haven sites.​

National champions: Altofts JFC U9s: (From left) players Sebastian Farrant, Noah Abbey, Jaxon Charlesworth, Stanley Robert, Layton Cunningham, Sam Pailing, Hudson Weeks, Finley Cox, Freddie Appleyard and coaches Nat Dean, Abbie Ward, Chris Abbey.

In all 1,100 teams entered the ESF football tournament, which was spread over five locations with Altofts successful at the Skegness event in April.

The top five teams from each regional event were given the opportunity to go head to head for the ESF Champion of Champions Grand Finale Trophy at St George's Park where England recently prepared for the Euro 2024 Championships.

"To be part of this was a great experience in itself, seeing all the England trophies and action shots of their idols on the walls,” said Rachel Lenihan.

"And knowing that just the previous week the England squad were there training for the Euros, now our boys were there battling for this incredible title and trophy.

“We are overwhelmingly proud of our team of champions and the journey they are on together.

"The lads are superstars. They dug deep and worked together as they always do and brought the trophy home to West Yorkshire.