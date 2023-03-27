Alverthorpe Athletic beat Wakefield Athletic in Sunday League cup final

In a game hosted at Crofton Community Centre – the home of Nostell MW – Alverthorpe showed their intent early on with their attacking style and registered the first effort on goal with midfielder Dane Tintor sending a shot just over.

Wakefield responded with firepower of their own as Aaron Dooley struck a free-kick fiercely, but straight at keeper Jack Ellis who tipped it over. The resulting corner by Kieran Noon saw a flurry of chances only for the best of them to see Andrew Jackson's thunderbolt effort cannoning off the crossbar with the goalkeeper well beaten.

However, a corner at the other end proved to be a critical one as Alverthorpe drew first blood with Andrew Shelton's right foot volley on the spin converting Thomas Calvert’s flag kick.

Alverthorpe Athletic line up after winning the Wakefield Sunday Football League's Championship Two League Cup.

The backline of Wakefield were working overtime as captain Sean Hodson rallied his side through a series of winning challenges to search for an equaliser.

The sparkling run of Mohamed Abou nearly provided what could have been the assist of the game as he skipped past two defenders only to see his cross blocked with the awaiting Jacob Laskowski in the box.

The following play saw the save of the game by Wakefield goalkeeper Ali Jamegay as forward Wasiu Adeniran saw his one-on-one attempt saved bravely.

The threat from Alverthorpe was always there as Wasiu Adeniran, their leading top goal scorer in the league with 28 goals this season, saw his opportunity to get on the scoresheet as he beat a defender and the keeper to Rui Ferreira’s long ball to slot home.

Captain Waisu Adeniran leads the celebrations after Alverthorpe Athletic's cup final success over Wakefield Athletic B.

Wakefield’s comeback chances were hit as their winger was dismissed following a confusing alteration with an opposing player and the referee.

The experience of Alverthorpe saw an opportunity to punish their deflated 10-man opponents and they made it 3-0 with the goal of the game by winger Ferreira who took beat a defender before curling a fine effort from the right flank into the top corner.

The second half saw a heroic display from Wakefield’s 10 men and they were unlucky not to score as Alex Oldroyd and James Lewis combined only to see the latter’s header go wide.

The robust Alverthorpe provided a composed backline and a noticeable strong display by Matthew Brown and centre-back pairing Carlos Salter and Andrew Shelton limited the chances for Wakefield to test their goalkeeper, Jack Ellis.

Goal scorers in Alverthorpe Athletic's 3-0 Championship Two League Cup success over Wakefield Athletic B (from left) Andrew Shelton, Waisu Adeniran and Rui Ferreira.

The remainder saw a couple of one-on-one chances for Adeniran to add to his tally, but he was unable to cash in as he sent both efforts over.

The first half damage was enough for top of the league Alverthorpe as they lifted the Championship Two League Cup for 2023.

The match balls were sponsored by Lightwaves Leisure & Community Centre.

Man of the match, sponsored by Pennines Trophies (Heckmondwike), went to Alverthorpe striker Adeniran.

This Sunday will see another Wakefield Sunday League final when the much-improved Junk Old Boys (Kirkburton) lock horns with surprise package Hemsworth MW in the Premiership Two League Cup. Kick-off is 10.30am.