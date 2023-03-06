Athletic were ahead from the seventh minute when an astute long range pass by Danny Jones found Kieran Young wide on the right and he drove forward before cutting inside to deliver a low drive that was put away by Danny Young from close range.

Seven minutes later it was 2-0 as clever link-up play between Danny Jones and Josh Jones paved an opening for Danny Young. Although his effort was blocked the ball fell to Kieran Young who steered his opportunity home.

Athletic were denied a third goal with a Josh Jones goal disallowed controversially.

Hat-trick hero Kane Whitaker and goalkeeper George Mitchell, who had a hand in two of his side's two goals in Wakefield Athletic's 6-1 quarter-final win in the Seymour Memorial Trophy.

On the half hour, a misplaced pass in midfield was pounced upon as Crown pulled a goal back through William Early.

There was more control to Wakefield’s game after the break and they made it 3-1 with a route-one goal. Goalkeeper George Mitchell's long punt forced a poor headed clearance and saw Whitaker pounce to lob the ball over the stranded home goalkeeper.

Danny Young then hit the crossbar, but Athletic added their fourth when Whitaker took Josh Jones’ pass and cut in to apply a clinical finish.

Five minutes later Whitaker completed his hat-trick after Josh Young’s initial effort was parried by the keeper.

The home side’s misery was completed in the dying minutes when Whitaker turned provider for Josh Jones.

Athletic will now meet Kirklands in the semi-final on Sunday, April 9.

The Howdens man of the match award was shared by Whitaker, Danny Jones and Josh Jones.

Westgate Common FC progressed into the last 16 of the President's Cup with a comeback 3-2 success over Wakefield Athletic B.

Athletic started the better and an early chance saw Jacob Laskowski drag a shot narrowly wide, but they were stunned when Joe Fitzpatrick picked up a loose ball 35 yards from goal and unleashed an unstoppable effort into the top corner of the net to open the scoring.

The visitors continued to press and were rewarded with a penalty as winger Laskowski was scythed down in the box. Andrew Jackson smashed his first effort down the middle of the goal but was made to retake the spot-kick by match referee Brian Wilkinson. After some mind games from the opposition, Jackson stepped up again and rifled the ball into the left-hand corner of the goal to make it 1-1 at half-time.

The second half saw more Athletic pressure and they went ahead as Mohamed Abou danced his way through five Westgate players then went round the keeper before slipping the ball unselfishly to substitute Suleyman Kabba who scored.

Westgate drew level as a long ball into the box evaded everyone and debutant Levi Johnston turned in at the far post.

It would be Westgate who would steal the game as Athletic failed to clear their lines and Sam Hardcastle bundled the ball in for the winner to move his team into the round of 16 with a home tie against Great Preston.

The Howdens man of the match award was shared by Aaron Dooley, Andrew Jackson and Mohamed Abou.

The Wakefield Sunday League title race was thrown wide open when Stanley United Sundays came from behind to beat leaders Fryston AFC.

Unbeaten Fryston looked on course for another Premiership One victory as they led 1-0 at half-time with Andrew Horbury’s goal, but the game was turned on its head after the break with Staney netting twice to pull off a shock 2-1 success.

The champions’ defeat gave further hope to Chequerfield who are 10 points behind, but have four games in hand.

They underlines their credentials with a 12-0 win over Frickley Colliery in a cup tie as goals came from Michael Dunn (five), Rob Anderson, James Earley, Kyle Fish, Finlay Gill, Harry Charlotte, Joel Learmouth and Chris Poole.

Goals from Charlie Thompson and Jack Silverwood clinched a 2-0 cup tie win for Championship One leaders Angel Inn Sundays over West End Terriers Sundays.

In a Championship One league match goals from Mark McKim and Jay Adamson were not enough for Eggborough Eagles as they lost 3-2 at home to Travellers Stanley.

Championship Two leaders Alverthorpe Athletic won 5-0 at St Ignatius as Wasiu Adeniran, Matthew Brown, Thomas Calvert and Kyle Moran (two) netted.

Stanley United Juniors beat Knottingley Railway 2-1 with Harvey Maude and Noah Williams scoring for the winners and Harvey Maw for the losing team.