Frickley Athletic were relieved to pick up a vital victory at Pickering Town.

Mettam was forced into playing as a substitute with the Blues down to bare bones, but made a successful intervention from the bench when he came on to score what turned out to be the winner in a 2-1 success.

Frickley led 1-0 at half-time as Josh Scott put away a penalty just before the break after Brad Wells had been brought down and held onto their lead as their hosts looked to hit back in the second period.

Mettam eased nerves with an 89th minute goal after breaking the defensive line to hammer the ball into the net and although an injury-time Nathan Whitehead own goal gave the home team some reward for their efforts it was Frickley celebrating at the end.

The value of the three points was shown as it took the Blues up three places to 14th in the Pitching In Northern Premier League East.

"It was not about me getting the winner, it's for the lads really," said Mettam after the game.

"It just releases pressure off the lads. They've been working on everything this week and it's paid off.

"We don't shirk anything and I'm just so happy for everyone, the gaffer, the fans who travel up and down and have been so positive. It just feels a bit of a release.

"We looked so much better one in front. All of a sudden we haven't got one man or two men closing down, we've got three or four and we looked such a better team."

Mettam added: "It was never going to be pretty or a spectacle.

"We had a game plan and fair play to the lads they've scrapped and battled - as they have done all season. Just we had that little bit of luck.

"The gaffer said 'you are going to have to sit on the bench for me' and that's how threadbare we are, when you need a 35, nearly 36-year-old assistant manager who's the only fit player to sit on the bench you see how bare we are and that's the predicament we are in.

"I've been in the game long enough and I always fancy myself that if I get half a chance I'll take it, but my legs don't carry me any more. Luckily they carried me just far enough to lob the keeper!"