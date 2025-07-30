Athletic celebrate success at annual awards event
It was a successful evening with a high attendance that included players, family, friends and potential new players.
The awards ceremony was hosted by Sal Habib, chairman and founder member of the club, which has grown from one team and will now field four teams next season, to continue to support and provide footballing opportunities within the local community.
Team managers Davy Jones (first team), Chris Connolly (A team) and Jonny Wootton (B team) did the honours and presented the awards to their respective sides.
The club will continue to train on Wednesdays at their home base (6.30pm to 8pm) as their four sides step-up their preparations with friendlies every Sunday during August.
Award winners – first team: Players’ Player of the Year – Kane Whitaker, Managers’ Player of the Year – Gavin Pearson, Most Valuable Player – Hammad Ali, Top Goal Scorer of the year – Danny Young, Supporter of the year – Zoe Richardson. Athletic A: Players’ Player of the Year – Dom Taylor, Managers’ Player of the Year – Dalton Holford, Most Valuable Player – Will Rushforth, Top Goal Scorer of the year – Dom Taylor, Supporter of the year – Martin Barraclough. Athletic B: Players’ Player of the Year – Matt Wootton, Managers’ Player of the Year – Josh Hemingway, Most Valuable Player – Will Marshall, Top Goal Scorer of the year – Matt Wootton, Supporter of the year – John Wootton.