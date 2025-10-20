Athletic’s second-half surge seals hard-fought trophy win

WYCO Athletic made hard work of their Seymour Memorial Trophy victory over Graziers FC with all their goals coming in the second period of their 5-2 success at Outwood Grange Academy.

Graziers showed their intentions early on by sitting deep and looking to catch WYCO on the break which they nearly did in the opening five minutes with a couple of half chances that either lacked a final touch or a slightly too strong a pass foiling the home side’s ascendancy.

WYCO seem to have got into a habit of enjoying the lion's share of possession in games but keep failing to find the killer ball or the final finish and this habit continued through most of the first half with chances coming and going for Ben Baines, Craig Holdsworth, Jacob Marsh and Dalton Holford.

The visitors were punished for their poor decisions in the final third when a long ball from the Graziers back line resulted in winger Mehir Hussain gifted with a one-on-one opportunity against WYCO stand-in keeper Lee Mulligan and he made no mistake to make it 1-0.

Three of the four goal scorers in WYCO Athletics’ 5-2 away win over Graziers in the Seymour Memorial Trophy; Craig Holdsworth, Rich Normington and Ben Baines.

A strong team talk at half-time saw WYCO players given clear instructions to work the ball quicker, remain calm down in possession and play to their strengths at half time and the team responded becoming out off blocks to do exactly that.

Craig Holdsworth, playing on the left-wing beat two men to lay the ball on a plate for midfielder Sean Lawson and he stole in at the back post to level the scores within five minutes of the restart.

WYCO took the lead for the first time in the game when Holdsworth once again beat his marker to cut inside and curl a fine strike into the far corner.

The midfield trio of Baines, Marsh and Holford started to control the game but it was goalkeeper Lee Mulligan who played a pin point through ball from the edge of his area that allowed Rich Normington to steal in and finish with aplomb to make it 3-1.

Wakefield Athletic B’s goal scorers Patrick Lewis and Will Marshall with heroic goalkeeper Ali Jamegay (centre).

Graziers weren't going to go down without a fight and with WYCO switching off for a moment, Mehir Hussain reduced the arrears.

But Baines then followed up a strike spilled by the Graziers keeper to tap in WYCO'S fourth and in the final five minutes, WYCO ensured their passage into the next round when Luke Evans whipped a quality ball into the near post and Rich Normington’s first-time strike wrapped up the win.

The Octane man of the match for WYCO Athletic was shared by Rich Normington, Craig Holdsworth and Jacob Marsh.

Premiership outfit Wakefield Athletic overcame a banana skin in their Seymour Memorial Trophy tie away at Flockton Reserves with a 5-1 win.

Wakefield Athletic C goal scorers. Standing: Lucas Moorhouse and Algaily Mujtba. Front: Andrew Chininga and Chris Crawshaw.

The Flockton side took the lead with quarter of an hour played when a loose ball was not closed down sharply before it was rammed home past the stand-in goalkeeper Luke Maw for a 1-0 shock lead.

The visitors were soon on level terms when Hammad Ali’s corner was glanced on by Ussy Mohammed and found Danny Young at the far post who steered his chance home for the equaliser.

Young bagged his second and Hammad Ali then skipped past players before he squared the ball to Tanaka Manhopi who gave the visitors a 3-1 half-time lead.

Athletic added to their tally on the resumption and a short corner from Hammad allowed Theo Sithole to swing in a cross met by Danny Jones’ header and Kane Whitaker cemented his team’s spot in the next round with the fifth.

The PROCRETE man of the match award for Athletic was shared by Danny Young, Hammad Ali and Usman Mahmood.

Wakefield Athletic B recorded their third win on a bounce, with a hard fought 2-0 home success over Railway FC in Wakefield and District Sunday League Championship Two.

For the second week running, the home side scored within a minute, a deliciously weighted through ball by Nathan Mallett splitting the Railway defence and winger Will Marshall ghost in between the two visiting central defenders and made no mistake in guiding the ball past the visiting goalkeeper.

Railway were a credit with their persistent open attacking play but found the outstanding performance of Athletic goalkeeper Ali Jamegay unbeatable on the day gain his side’s first clean sheet of the season.

The game remained tight with the Railway outfit a constant threat but the game was settled in the dying minutes, substitute Billy Atkinson’s low shot parried by the visiting goalkeeper before debutant midfielder Patrick Lewis reacted swiftly to prod the ball home from close-range.

The Bespokerugs.com man of the match award for Wakefield Athletic B was shared by Ali Jamegay, Andrew Jackson and Josh Hemingway.

A brace each from the trio of Algaily Mujtba, Lucas Moorhouse and Chris Crawshaw and a goal by Andrew Chininga saw Wakefield Athletic C consign St Ignatuis to a heavy 7-2 defeat in Championship Three.

It was St Ignatius who posted early warning forcing Athletic goalkeeper Tom Allen into a full length reactive save in the sixth minute.

The hosts clawed back into the game with striker Abdalwahed Mohammedkair twice blasting his efforts over the bar at the end of creative moves.

The deadlock was broken in the 35th minute with a well-placed solo goal from Lucas Moorhouse. Athletic soon doubled their tally another clever finish from striker Algaily Mujtba after surging past a couple of players.

The visitors rallied briefly with Daniel Ripley and Benjamin Tebbs driving their troops before they fell further behind when a thunderous effort from Mujtba arrowed into the roof of the net.

Minutes from half-time, Athletic surged into a commending 4-0 lead when Mujtbva was fouled wide on the right flank following a driving run. The resulting free-kick saw Chris Crawshaw deliver a cheeky chipped set-piece which sailed over the St Ignatius goalkeeper into the far top goalmouth for a classic finish.

The second-half saw both sides produce end to end activity before a visitors defender was penalised for bringing down the dribble of Lucas Moorhouse who got up to steed his spot-kick calmly on target for his brace to make it 6-0.

A raft of changes by the home side briefly disrupted proceedings briefly and saw St Ignatius strike twice through a powerful effort from William Blackburn and a close-range effort from Alfie Phillips.

The home side regrouped and completed their rout when Andrew Chininga unleashed a tremendous effort from 35 yards out, which crashed into the roof of the net to complete the visitors’ misery.

The PROCRETE man of the match award for Wakefield Athletic C was shared by Algaily Mujtba, Lucas Moorhouse and Damion French.