Austin Broadbent at the double as Navigation Tavern triumph against Angel Inn in cup final

The Navigation Tavern FC team celebrate winning the Wakefield Sunday League's Championship One League Cup.

Navigation made a flying start to the final, played at the Nostell MW complex, as Rob Mallander sent a shot rocketing against the bar in the game’s first attack and Broadbent followed up with a header on the rebound to open the scoring.

Angel looked to respond with Charlie Thompson and Jack Silverwood both going close.

The Robin Hood team grew into the game and the momentum was with them as another chance was wasted when Silverwood sent a well-weighted cross to the back post, which saw Morgan East direct his header into the ground only to be easily gathered by Navigation goalkeeper Nick Kaye.

Austin Broadbent, two goal hero for Navigation Tavern in his side's 2-1 success over Angel Inn to secure the Championship One League Cup.

A battle with Tavern forward Broadbent and Angel goalkeeper Callum Swift concluded the first half as Broadbent forced the save of the match - the first effort was a chest control and volley and this was followed by another good chance when a brilliant point blank save was made.

Navigation started the second half like the first on the front foot as Broadbent saw his diving header saved after being found superbly by Joel Loveday.

The latter must have been left wondering how he had not got an assist as he sent in another cross, but this time midfielder Brandon Silverwood failed to connect.

Angel, the youngest side in the league, rallied to come back as Ben Dobson’s 25-yard free-kick whistled just wide.

Tavern’s Mallander linked up with Brandon Silverwood to send a shot on target to remind them of the threat on the counter-attack and Jake Nevell was forced to clear one effort off the line.

Angel drew level through the man who looked lively all match, Thompson, who scored following a free-kick from the edge of the box that was whipped in.

The celebrations were shortlived, however, as Broadbent scored from a corner with a header into the top corner to regain his side's lead.

Late drama saw Angel push everyone forward from a Jack Silverwood free-kick and keeper Swift almost got on the end of it, but the vital touch just evaded him as Navigation held on nervously to secure the win.

Match ball for the final was sponsored by Lightwaves Leisure & Community Centre.