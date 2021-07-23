Away day start for Emley following promotion to NCE Premier

Emley, preparing to get back into NCE League action. Picture: Mark Parsons

The Pewits begin with an away game against fellow promoted club Winterton Rangers on Saturday, July 31.

A week later they face an FA Cup tie at home to Congleton Town before a first home league game will see Garforth Town come to the Fantastic Media Welfare Ground on Tuesday, August 10.

Emley will have a home game over Christmas when at home to Athersley Recreation on Tuesday, December 28, but they will be away on New Year’s Day, playing Penistone.

As things stand, the final game of the season is at home to Grimsby Borough on Saturday, April 2.

Early fixture dates may be adjusted to take into account the club’s ground share with Emley Clarence CC.

Emley AFC fixture dates for the 2021-22 season;

Sat July 31 Winterton Rangers A

Sat Aug 7 Congleton Town H FACEP

Tues Aug 10 Garforth Town H

Sat Aug 14 Staveley MW A

Tues Aug 17 Eccleshill United H

Sat Aug 21 Athersley Recreation A

Sat Aug 27 Penistone Church H

Tues Aug 31 AFC Mansfield A

Sat Sep 4 Maltby Main A

Sat Sep 18 Sherwood Colliery A

Sat Sep 25 Athersley Recreation/ Chadderton H FAV2Q

Tues Sep 28 Handsworth H

Sat Oct 2 Thackley A

Tues Oct 5 Albion Sports H

Sat Oct 9 Bottesford Town H

Sat Oct 16 Barton Town A

Sat Oct 23 Knaresborough Town H

Sat Oct 30 Hemsworth MW A

Sat Nov 6 Goole AFC H

Sat Nov 13 Silsden AFC A

Sat Nov 20 Grimsby Borough A

Sat Nov 27 Winterton Rangers H

Sat Dec 4 Garforth Town A

Sat Dec 11 Staveley MW H

Sat Dec 18 Eccleshill United A

Tues Dec 28 Athersley Recreation H

Sat Jan 1 Penistone Church A

Sat Jan 8 AFC Mansfield H

Sat Jan 15 Maltby Main H

Sat Jan 22 Sherwood Colliery H

Sat Jan 29 Albion Sports A

Sat Feb 5 Handsworth A

Sat Feb 12 Thackley H

Sat Feb 19 Bottesford Town A

Sat Feb 26 Barton Town H

Sat Mar 5 Knaresborough Town A

Sat Mar 12 Hemsworth MW H

Sat Mar 19 Goole AFC A

Sat Mar 26 Silsden AFC H

Sat Apr 2 Grimsby Borough H