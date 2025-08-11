Bailey Thompson has been credited with both goals in Pontefract Collieries' winning start to the NPL East season. Picture: Daniel Kerr

Pontefract Collieries made a winning start to their NPL East campaign with a solid display and a 2-0 success at “home” to Newton Aycliffe.

Two goals from striker Bailey Thompson clinched the three points and made it two wins from two for Jimmy Williams’ men after they had opened their season with a 3-2 success at Newcastle Benfield in the FA Cup the previous week.

It also marked a winning start for the Pontefract club at their temporary home at Ossett United’s Ingfield – where they are playing for the first two months of the season due to ongoing improvement work at the Hunters Stadium.

Ponte were sent on their way by a 23rd minute goal when wide man Frankie Sinfield went on a great run, showing great skill, and his perfect cross was well finished by the head of Thompson.

It remained 1-0 to half-time with the visitors defending well to keep themselves in the contest.

After the break it was Colls who made the running with a Sinfield corner deflected by a Newton defender on to his own crossbar.

Jack Wilson sent a header over following a great cross by Jack Greenhough.

But the hosts were also grateful to their keeper, Lloyd Allinson, who tipped a goalbound header over.

They finally put the game to bed, however, in the 88th minute when a corner found Danny Burns in the box and he powered in a header. It was cleared off the line but a combination of a home player and Thompson saw the ball find the back of the net to spark big scenes of celebration.

Lively winger Sinfield took the man of the match honours and it was a deserved victory for Ponte who will now look to kick on in their quick follow-up league game away at Silsden on Tuesday night.

They return to FA Cup action on Saturday with a home preliminary round tie against Blyth Spartans, a famous name from the past with a few giantkilling acts to their name in this competition.

Another game at Ingfield follows next Tuesday with Pontefract up against another side from the north east in Consett.

Manager Williams is generally pleased with the squad he has and happy that the pre-season has gone well.

He said: “The lads that have come in have done really well and we’ve had a good pre-season.

"We’ll probably look to bring in a couple in just to strengthen us up in areas we think we need, but we are looking all right.”