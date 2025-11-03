Bailey Thompson strikes on debut as 10-man Emley hold on for win at Heaton Stannington

Bailey Thompson signed for Emley from Pontefract Collieries and scored on his debut at Heaton Stannington.

Emley AFC returned to winning ways and earned revenge for a cup defeat at Heaton Stannington earlier this season when they returned to the north east at the weekend.

The Pewits had been beaten 2-0 on the same ground in the FA Trophy in early September and went there on the back of picking up just one point from their last three NPL East games.

But the journey home was sweeter this time as they emerged with all three points from a hard fought 2-1 victory.

New striker Bailey Thompson went straight into the starting line-up following his move from Pontefract Collieries and made an impact, going on to win the man of the match award after scoring one of his side’s two goals.

Emley had to hold on at the finish, however, after Charlie Barks was sent-off 20 minutes from time.

Early pressure was withstood before the Pewits grew into the game and went ahead when awarded a penalty that was put away by Jaanai Gordon.

Thompson raced clear for a big chance after the break and saw his shot well saved. But he made no mistake soon after when through again to send a smart lob over the keeper.

Heaton upped their efforts to hit back and were awarded a penalty on 70 minutes, with the foul also bringing about Barks’ dismissal.

The spot kick was put away by Leighton Hopper and it was 2-1 with all to play for in the closing stages.

The hosts piled on the pressure, but Emley’s defence held firm and ensured they would collect all three points.

The win lifted Emley back up to fourth place in the table ahead of their next NPL East game at home to sixth-placed Bridlington Town this Saturday.