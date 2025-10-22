Banks Homes kits out North Yorkshire junior footballers through new sponsorship deal

Young players at a North Yorkshire community football club are kicking on into the season with the backing of a regional housebuilder.

The Under 11s team at Malt Shovel Football Club are now proudly turning out in their new team strip which bears the logo of new sponsor Banks Homes.

The team is drawn from a squad of more than 25 boys and girls who live across the Hambleton, Selby and Thorpe area, and is based at the club’s Dennison Road ground in Selby.

Founded in 2014, Malt Shovel Football Club launched its junior section in 2021 to provide local young people with the chance to train and play the game within their community.

Members of the Malt Shovel Football Club U11s proudly wearing their new Banks Homes-sponsored kit

Since then, it has grown to now run a range of junior teams from under sixes through to under 17s, with subs kept as low as possible to ensure that the opportunities that the club provides remain accessible to everyone.

Banks Homes is starting work on building a new residential development called The Pastures to the east of Gateforth Lane in Hambleton which will include 65 high-quality new homes.

Dan Hewitt, co-founder of Malt Shovel Football Club and coach of the U11s team, says: “Football at this age is as much about building confidence, fitness and a team ethic as it is about playing matches and developing your skills, and we’ve been really successful in building a thriving junior section at our club over just a few years.

“There are obviously costs involved in making this happen, but we’ve always been committed to keeping them as low as possible so that local families aren’t left facing fees that might stop them being able to send their children along.

“The support that community sports clubs like ours get from business sponsors can often mean the difference between being able to cover our costs and falling short, and we’re really pleased to have Banks Homes’ backing for our Under 11s team as they take their place in our community.

“The kids all love their new strip and they look really smart. It gave them a big confidence boost when they first stepped onto the pitch wearing it and made them feel even more part of our team.”

Kate Culverhouse, community relations manager at the Banks Homes, says: “Delivering direct benefits into the communities in which we’re working is central to the way in which Banks Homes operates.

“We’re proud to be supporting the ambitions of this excellent community sports club and hope the Malt Shovel Under 11s have a brilliant season.”