Nostell MW were narrowly beaten away to table toppers North Ferriby.

Welfare put up a battling display in difficult windy conditions and against a side at the top of the table who have dropped only eight points from 19 league games this season.

But a single goal, scored by Josh Whiteley on 70 minutes, proved enough for the home team to take all three points in front of a healthy sized crowd of 276 braving the elements.

Nostell reined in their usual attacking approach as they got men behind the ball and made it difficult for their opponents from the off.

The tactics worked in the first half as frustration began to grow in the Ferriby ranks after Whiteley, Tom Corner and Joel Shortland missed early chances.

An underhit back pass almost gave Welfare the chance to take a shock lead, but the home team managed to scramble the ball away and went closest to scoring in the first half when Whiteley’s shot the top of the crossbar.

Nostell survived a big goalmouth scramble, but had a chance of their own only for Bruno Bagi’s shot to be easily saved.

Ferriby continued to do more of the attacking after the break and Corner missed a couple of chances.

However, just when it looked as though they were struggling to find a breakthrough they finally came up with a goal as a corner was headed back across at the far post by Tarbotton and Whiteley was left with an easy tap-in.

Jamie Allsop cleared off the Nostell goal line to deny the hosts a second goal soon after.

But Welfare kept battling and were unlucky themselves late on when Danny Edwards saw his effort cleared off the line.

They ended with 10 men after Brett Smith was harshly sent-off for a foul on Corner and North Ferriby comfortably saw out the remainder for their 1-0 victory.

Nostell will now have to dust themselves down for a return to home soil this Saturday when they take on Armthorpe Welfare.