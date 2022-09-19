News you can trust since 1852
Battling Pontefract Collieries bow out of FA Cup at Chester

Pontefract Collieries’ Emirates FA Cup adventure is over for another year after they suffered a 2-0 defeat at Chester.

By Tony Harber
Monday, 19th September 2022, 2:41 pm

In front of a crowd of 1,502, Craig Rouse’s men gave a good account of themselves and were level at the break before goals on 63 and 76 minutes by Kurt Willoughby saw their hosts advance.

The second goal was controversial as the referee indicated a free-kick was to be taken on his whistle then allowed it to be taken quickly, catching Ponte out.

Joe Lumsden came closest to scoring for Colls with his effort well saved, but they bowed out despite a terrific effort against the National League North opponents.

Joe Lumsden came close to scoring for Pontefract Collieries at Chester. Picture: Scott Merrylees.

"Proud of our players today,” said manager Rouse.

"Through all the adversity we've faced in the build-up we were well in the tie up to a crazy decision that spoilt the game as a spectacle.

“We move on, learn and take the positives. Good luck to Chester in the next round.”

Pontefract’s are next in action next Tuesday away to Dunston UTS when back to the NPL East.

