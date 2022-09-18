Ossett United set to stage #doingitforjude cup final fundraiser

The final will feature Ossett United’s semi-professional academy team taking on Sunday League side Dewsbury Rangers. Kick-off is 2pm with gates opening at 1pm.

Kelly's Bar inside the ground will be open for drinks and the Ewe Move snack bar will be open for tea, coffee and other refreshments. After the match there will be a trophy lift for the winning team.

The match will raise funds for the #doingitforjude campaign which is aiming to raise money for three-year-old Yorkshire boy Jude who has been diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive childhood cancer.

Ossett United academy team in action. Picture: Jon Hunt

Jude’s parents, Lucy and Arron, are asking for help to raise £236,000 by November for Jude to enrol on the bivalent vaccine clinical trial at the Memorial Sloan Cancer Centre in New York that aims to stop his neuroblastoma from coming back.

They are well on the way to achieving their aim and the match at Ossett will give it a vital push.

Elton John has already lent his support and sent Jude a Christmas card, present and a personal video message to the youngster.

Ossett United academy players. Picture: Jon Hunt

Funds will be raised from the match at Ingfield through ticket sales and other on the day fundraising.

Tickets are available at https://ossettunitedfc.ktckts.com/event/charity2202/charity-football-match-doingitforjude-cup-final and they are also available on the gate on the day.