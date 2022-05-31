Benn at the helm as Frickley Athletic announce new management team

A club statement said: “We had a number of conversations with candidates in the weeks following the end of what was a hugely disappointing season before making the decision and we

would like to thank all those who expressed an interest.

"We can start to move the club forward through the first team, the academy and the foundation bringing us closer to the community we are in.

Wayne Benn

“In addition to appointing Wayne, we have a number of new people joining us at the club bringing experience, enthusiasm and a fresh approach to create what we all hope will be an exciting period on and off the pitch.

“Wayne is well known throughout non-league football in Yorkshire. He’s the right fit for us as a club as we look to rebuild and start the task of getting back up the leagues.

"His experience at NECL and above, the local contacts and his overwhelming appetite for the job made him the right choice."

Benn said “Frickley is my local team and I’m very happy to have been given the opportunity to manage this great club. The project the board and volunteers are now starting fits with my beliefs and I’m excited to get to work.

"Today is day one of trying to get this club back on track and back on an upward curve.

"Undoubtedly last season was disappointing for everyone connected to the club, we need to draw a line under that, this is a fresh start for everyone and the job of my assistant Andy Hayward and I is to quickly try and bring some stability and positivity back into the club.