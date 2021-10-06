Big finish sees Nostell MW bounce back with Senior Cup tie victory

Nathan Hawkhead, scorer for Nostell MW.

Up against opponents from the same division as them, they ran out 4-1 winners with all the goals coming in the second half.

Liam Ormsby put Welfare ahead on 50 minutes before Luke Francis equalised for the hosts.

Nostell then produced a big finish and blew Bridge away with three goals in eight minutes as Nathan Hawkhead, Danny Edwards and Brandon Miller all netted.

The game featured a fine debut for Nostell from Bruno Bagi, who they have signed from Wakefield AFC.

Nostell’s inconsistent form in Division One of the Toolstation NCE League continued last Saturday when they went down to a 4-0 defeat at Harrogate Railway Athletic.

They were up against a team that started the day five points below them from a game extra, but struggled to get going and were grateful to keeper Chris Barrow as they kept the game scoreless until five minutes before half-time.

But two goals in a minute from Marcus Day and Joseph Crosby left them with a mountain to climb as they came out for the second period.

The next goal was the key and it went to Harrogate as Rhys Davies netted.

A penalty was then put away by Daniel Thirkell on 65 minutes and it was all over bar the shouting for Welfare.